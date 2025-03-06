In 2020, The CW announced a reboot of the popular cartoon series The Powerpuff Girls as a live-action show, titled simply Powerpuff. Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault were cast as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, respectively, while Donald Faison of Scrubs fame was cast as Professor 'Drake' Utonium, and Nicholas Podany as Joseph 'Jojo' Mondel Jr, the son of Mojo Jojo. A script for the series leaked online, sparking negative reactions from fans. After Chloe Bennet dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, The CW cancelled the series in 2023. However, it appears the makers had shot enough content, as a full trailer for the show has now leaked online and is going viral. Chloe Bennet Leaves CW's The Powerpuff Girls Series Over Scheduling Conflicts.

Watch the Leaked Trailer of 'Powerpuff':

NEW LEAK | POWERPUFF (This cancelled live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls was meant to air on The CW) pic.twitter.com/bcI7kWvkLo — EmberOnMain 🏳️‍⚧️ (@EmberOnMain) March 6, 2025

It looks like netizens are glad the show has been cancelled, as they were not impressed by the leaked trailer.

Netizens' Reactions on Leaked Trailer

'This is the Worst Thing'

Dude this is the worst thing I've ever seen, it has legitimately zero redeeming qualities. https://t.co/zPnEF3OVqq — Mauricio | Browntable Is Born Again (@Browntable_Ent) March 6, 2025

'Insultingly Bad'

The Powerpuff girls CW live action show is so insultingly bad that it's brilliant. This could've been The Room of TV shows. https://t.co/bhwp5FaeoX pic.twitter.com/WAr5HsfIDu — SpectreSaunders (@SpectreSaunders) March 6, 2025

'God-awful'

So glad they pulled the plug on this. The premise of "adult Powerpuff girls that are disillusioned with their superhero childhood" isn't a bad concept by itself and could have been done really well - but holy shit this is god-awful. https://t.co/8Ied4WZ8g9 — MegaMitch (@TheMegaMitch) March 6, 2025

'Hollow Shell'

they were seriously going to give us an average fucking supernatural sitcom that wore the Powerpuff Girls name like it was a hollow shell https://t.co/S2chBAafDe — supersonicman10 (@supersonicman10) March 6, 2025

'WTF'

Was this show run by a SnL producer or something like WTF https://t.co/0f8O7oFOnG pic.twitter.com/MdpUqnslsq — profbayfate (@hopeandafriend) March 6, 2025

'May It Stay Dead Forever'

This is so awful. Thank you to whatever God made sure this died. And may it stay dead forever. And everyone who thought “great idea!” doesn’t continue to work. And hearing the “hurr durr the cartoon white washed us hurr durr” was way more offensive than just reading about it. https://t.co/HcLmA3FTbS pic.twitter.com/AIXtI31OG1 — Elvick (@Elvick) March 6, 2025

