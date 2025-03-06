In 2020, The CW announced a reboot of the popular cartoon series The Powerpuff Girls as a live-action show, titled simply Powerpuff. Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault were cast as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, respectively, while Donald Faison of Scrubs fame was cast as Professor 'Drake' Utonium, and Nicholas Podany as Joseph 'Jojo' Mondel Jr, the son of Mojo Jojo. A script for the series leaked online, sparking negative reactions from fans. After Chloe Bennet dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, The CW cancelled the series in 2023. However, it appears the makers had shot enough content, as a full trailer for the show has now leaked online and is going viral. Chloe Bennet Leaves CW's The Powerpuff Girls Series Over Scheduling Conflicts.

Watch the Leaked Trailer of 'Powerpuff':

It looks like netizens are glad the show has been cancelled, as they were not impressed by the leaked trailer.

Netizens' Reactions on Leaked Trailer

'This is the Worst Thing'

'Insultingly Bad'

'God-awful'

'Hollow Shell'

'WTF'

'May It Stay Dead Forever'

 

