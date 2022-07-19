Everyone's favourite childhood show Powerpuff Girls is all set to receive an animated reboot series. Original creator of the show, Chris McCracken, is involved in the development of it as well. The show is being developed simultaneously next to CW's own live-action Powerpuff Girls show as well. That project however has hit a bit of a road bump, as the development of it had to be rebooted. Powerpuff Girls: CW's Live Action Remake of the Cartoon Series Is Still Being Redeveloped - Reports.

