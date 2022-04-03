The Quest trailer is out! The video will take you on a world of fantasy and unveil supernatural incidents. The synopsis of the series reads, "It is a ground-breaking immersive competition series that drops 8 young people into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy." The fantasy-based competition series will release on Disney+ on May 11.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

