Neil Gaiman took to Tumblr to confirm that the long awaited show is in its final stages of production. Fans have been waiting for Netflix's adaptation of The Sandman for a long time now, this will certainly be good news to them. Currently there is no release date for Sandman, but expect it to premiere this year.

Check Out The Post Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)