Chris Pratt will be seen playing the role of James Reece, a Navy SEAL, in The Terminal List. He returns to civilian life after his team is ambushed while on a covert mission. The makers have dropped a glimpse of the upcoming thriller series and it promises to be an action-packed ride. The Terminal List is all set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 1.

