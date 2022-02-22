Urfi Javed took to Instagram and accused casting director Obed Afridi over several sexual favours, allegations and harassing many young girls. After the incident, Priyank Sharma extended his support for all the girls who faced this situation. Urfi Javed Talks About Her Dark Past, Reveals How a Producer Forced Her To Strip and Do a Lesbian Scene.

In one of her story Urfi wrote, "I've worked with so many people , why will I accuse you of anything if we end up on good terms. This isn't even about the money he owes me anymore , I have evidence where he has masturbated in front of young girls telling them it's a video meeting. I'm fighting against him Coz he is a sexual predator and I want everyone to know girls are not safe around him.I work hard for my money and demanding my own money isn't a crime but sexually assaulting girls is you bitch!"

Check Out Urfi Javed's Instagram Story:

Urfi Javed's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Urfi Javed's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Here's The Update:

#UrfiJaved has accused Punjab-based casting director #ObedAfridi of demanding sexual favours from young girls like her in return for work. pic.twitter.com/XUmJJQRyBn — FootBallFanClub (@FootBallFanClu7) February 22, 2022

Priyank Sharma Extends His Supports

Priyank Sharma's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)