Vidisha Srivastava aka Anita Bhabhi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai recently shot for her maternity photoshoot and the outcome is ah-mazing. In the clicks, the TV star can be seen flaunting and caressing her baby bump. In one of the pics, we also get to see the actress posing with her man Sayak Paul. As per reports, Vidisha's baby is due in July. Check out the breathtaking pics below. Rihanna Goes Topless! Singer Hides B**bs and Flaunts Baby Bump in Her XXX-Tra Bold Maternity Photoshoot (View Sexy Pics).

Vidisha Srivastava's Maternity Photoshoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

