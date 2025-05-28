Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! star Rohitashv Gour is GOAT for a reason. The actor shelled out the ultimate Dad moment as he was captured perfecting the Gen Z slangs. You read that right! Rohitashv Gour vs Gen Z slangs – not so common sight. Fans were entertained seeing him pronouncing the most viral words as he sat with his daughters Giti and Sanjiti for the adorable Instagram reel. From ‘lowkey’ to ‘sus,’ and more, his adorable way of pronouncing Gen Z words while clearly being perplexed with what they even mean, the video will make your day. Gen Z Lingo Guide: List of Most Used Generation Z Slang Terms and Their Meanings for You To Not Feel Missed Out.

Rohitashv Gour vs Gen Z Slangs!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohitashv Gour (@rohitashvgour)

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

Instagram Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

