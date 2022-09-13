It was a few days back, when the makers of Bigg Boss 16 dropped its first promo featuring host Salman Khan. Now, as per Bigg Boss Tak, it's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shubhangi Atre and Madirakshi Mundle from Siya Ke Ram are in talks to be part of BB 16. The reports also add that both TV stars might give a nod for the reality show. Bigg Boss 16 Promo Out! Salman Khan Promises This Time 'Bigg Boss' Would Be Playing The Game (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss 16 Update:

EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss_Tak Shubhangi Atre (famous for Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai) and Madirakshi Mundle (famous for Sita in Siya Ke Ram) are Approached for Bigg Boss 16. Both are in advanced talk. Most likely they may sign. pic.twitter.com/e9ixPE00Y2 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 12, 2022

