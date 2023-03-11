Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukherji were spotted together at Mehboob Studios. They will be seen together in an upcoming episode of the talk show What Women Want, which is hosted by Kareena. This will be the fourth season of the show. Both the actress looked gorgeous, host Kareena looked stunning in a black shirt and pants, paired with pink pumps. On the other hand, Rani was in a green summer dress and orange platform heels. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla Are Glam Dolls in Their Pictures From London!.

Rani Mukherji and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

