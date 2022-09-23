Star Bharat show Woh Toh Hai Albela will soon witness an interesting sequence where Sayuri will once again face challenges with Mai. Mai will be seen telling the women who visit her house how she was in charge earlier and things were running for the people who serve and are loyal towards the orders of functioning of the house but now, since her daughter-in-law has come, things have changed. The channel dropped a promo of the same and the sequence looks high on drama. Woh Toh Hai Albela Sneak Peek: Krishna and Sayuri’s Romantic Banter Gives Major Couple Goals!

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR Bharat (@starbharat)

