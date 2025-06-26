If you are still not convinced about the 70-hour workweek approach, you might rethink with Shark Tank India’s latest ad. But with satire that makes you laugh. Shark Tank India has returned for its fifth season, and its new TV promotional campaign takes a satirical approach to one of India’s most pressing workplace conversations. Conceptualised and executed by Moonshot, the ad campaign hilariously mocks India’s CEOs and takes a jibe at the hustle culture, roasting the ‘toxic’ corporate scene that is too real to miss. The voiceover transitions to promote a solution that sounds increasingly dystopian—working overtime for 70 hours a week, a hilarious reference to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s comments. Instead of directly encouraging people to register for Shark Tank India for the latest season, it asks them to do the opposite—stay loyal to the ‘crorepati bosses’ and don’t register for Shark Tank India.

Shark Tank India’s New TV Promo Mocks Corporate 'Hustle Culture'

