In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), the storyline is set to take a surprising twist. Armaan and Abhira entered into marriage, fulfilling Akshara's final wish. As per the recent promo, Abhira, celebrating a professional achievement, decides to thank Armaan with a cheerful smile and a bouquet of yellow flowers for their friendship. However, her joy is shattered when she witnesses Armaan embracing Roohi. Confused and hurt, Abhira grapples with emotions she never anticipated, questioning the impact of a relationship she never saw as romantic. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Promo: Samridhi Shukla Introduced As Abhira, Reminds Us of Akshara and Naira (Watch Video).

Watch The Latest YRKKH Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

