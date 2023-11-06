As the generation leap takes place, Star Plus has released a fresh promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, introducing the new lead. Preeti Amin takes over the role of Akshara, replacing Pranali Rathod. Samridhi Shukla is introduced as Abhinav and Akshara’s daughter, Abhira. The promo shows Akshara looking out for her daughter and waves her hand as she finally finds Abhira, enjoying herself on a waterboat. This musical beginning will give the audience goosebumps and remind them of how the leads from other generations were introduced. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira’s Emotional Reunion With Bade Papa Manish Goenka After 22 Years Sparks New Beginnings; Love Blossoms Between Ruhi and Armaan!

