A picture of Vijay Deverakonda and Sharvari Wagh has taken internet by storm and since then the buzz is rife that the two are collaborating for a project. But as per a report in Pinkvilla, the two are teaming up for a film. A source was quoted as saying, “Sharvari was spotted jetting off to Hyderabad earlier this week and we are now trying to add two plus two. It will definitely be a treat to watch Sharvari and Vijay together as they make for a fresh pairing.” Vijay Deverakonda to Return Rs 6 Crore to Liger Producers Following the Film's Box Office Failure - Reports.

Vijay Deverakonda And Sharvari Wagh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)