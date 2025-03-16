Music composer AR Rahman, who was admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai on March 16 following dehydration, has returned home and is doing fine now, his family said on Sunday. The 58-year-old musician was hospitalised on early Sunday morning, according to his manager Senthil Velan. Earlier, the music director's sister, AR Reihana refuted reports that Rahman was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain. "He had dehydration and gastric problems," Reihana told PTI Videos. The two-time Oscar and Grammy winner, known for films such as Roja, Dil Se.., Enthiran, and Slumdog Millionaire, initially also complained of neck pain, added Rahman's manager. "He (Rahman) has just come back home. He is perfectly fine. He was hospitalised early this morning... The doctors conducted some tests and everything was normal," Velan told PTI. AR Rahman Health Update: Music Director and Oscar Winner Admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai Due to Chest Pain.

Rahman's son AR Ameen shared a picture of the medical bulletin issued by Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road on his Instagram Stories. In the bulletin, the hospital authorities said Rahman visited the facility "today morning with dehydration symptoms and got discharged after routine check-up". In a previous Instagram Story, Ameen shared an update about his father's health soon after the news of the illustrious composer being hospitalised broke. "To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration hence we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I'm happy to share that he is doing well now. Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us. We truly appreciate your concern and continued support. Much love and gratitude to you all!" Ameen wrote.

AR Rahman's son AR Ameen's statement on his hospitalisation and discharge (Photo Credtis: @arameen Instagram)

On Sunday morning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he spoke to the hospital doctors and enquired about Rahman's health. "They have informed me that he is doing fine and will return home soon," the CM said in a social media post. Oscar-Winning Music Director AR Rahman Hospitalised in Chennai, Condition Stable.

Rahman is a multiple award-winning musician feted both at home and around the world. His upcoming projects include Lahore 1947, Thug Life, and Tere Ishk Mein.