At Xbox-Bethesda Showcase 2022, the developers of Forza Horizon 5 confirmed what has been a hot rumour for some time - the game is going to have a Hot Wheels expansion pack! This is the first expansion pack for the racing simulation game, which will launch on July 19. Ravenlok Trailer: Cococucumber Reveals New 'Alice in Wonderland' Inspired Game With Stunning Imagery at Xbox and Bethesda Showcase 2022.

