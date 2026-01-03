A parachutist narrowly avoided serious injury on Friday, January 2, during a pregame ceremony at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl after becoming caught in the field-goal netting and falling into the stadium seating area. The incident unfolded moments before kickoff at Amon G. Carter Stadium as multiple parachutists descended onto the field ahead of the game between Texas State and Rice. The video showed one parachutist colliding with the net cable and hanging suspended near the top of the goalposts, approximately 35 feet above the ground, before the parachute released and he dropped near the end zone. Bowl officials confirmed the parachutist was not seriously hurt and was able to leave the field on his own. No fans were injured, and the game continued as planned, with Texas State defeating Rice 41–10. US Road Accident: 2 Female Students From Telangana Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge in California.

Parachutist Entangled in Goalpost Net Falls Before Armed Forces Bowl Kickoff

Parachuting fail at the Armed Forces Bowl. 3 of 5 touched down safely. One landed outside the stadium. pic.twitter.com/pQr5IYfboF — Keff Ciardello (@Keff_C) January 2, 2026

JUST IN: Parachutist gets caught on the field goal netting cable, falls 35 feet to the ground moments before kickoff at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Five parachutists were set to land on the field before the Rice vs. Texas State game. According to reports, only three… pic.twitter.com/7bZibKgLEL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Mail), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)