The Odisha government on Saturday announced morning classes for students in all schools. In a letter to the authorities concerned, the School and Mass Education department directed primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, including private institutions, to hold morning classes from April 2. Hot, Humid Weather in Odisha over Next Four-five Days: IMD.

Heatwave in Odisha

Odisha government's School and Mass Education Department announce a change in the timing of schools from April 2 due to the ongoing heat wave in the state. pic.twitter.com/1TfOquOoGf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2024

