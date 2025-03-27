In a move aimed at supporting students from government schools, the Delhi government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with edtech platform ‘Physics Wallah’ to provide free crash courses for CUET and NEET aspirants. The initiative will benefit 1,63,000 students from Delhi government schools, offering them a month-long specialized online coaching program to help them prepare for admissions to central universities and medical colleges. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating that it aligns with the government’s commitment to ensuring quality education for all. “This initiative is a crucial step towards securing a better future for our students by providing them with the necessary academic support,” she said. The MoU, officially signed today, marks a strategic effort to bridge educational gaps and enhance learning opportunities for students aiming for competitive exams. The program is expected to provide structured guidance, expert mentorship, and comprehensive study resources to help students perform better in their entrance exams. Delhi High Court Issues Notice to BJP's Parvesh Verma on Plea Challenging Election From New Delhi Seat.

Govt Partners With ‘Physics Wallah’ To Provide Online Training

Delhi: An MoU between Delhi government and 'Physics Wallah' will be signed to provide free crash courses for CUET and NEET preparation to 12th pass students CM Rekha Gupta says, "...Under this initiative, 1,63,000 students studying in Delhi government schools will receive one… pic.twitter.com/3RDDj7jtwL — IANS (@ians_india) March 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)