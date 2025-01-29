The Supreme Court on Wednesday (January 29) ruled that state-based domicile reservations for NEET PG admissions are unconstitutional as they violate Article 14, which guarantees equality. The court stated that all Indians are domiciles of the country, and there is no concept of "state domicile" for higher education. Every citizen has the right to live, work, and study anywhere in India. While some reservation based on residence is allowed for MBBS admissions, the court said that for NEET PG courses, which require specialized doctors, such quotas cannot be given. With this decision, PG medical admissions will now be based on merit, ensuring equal opportunities for students across India. NEET-PG Counselling 2024: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Seeking Suspension of Ongoing Counselling for Admissions.

NEET PG Admission Domicile-Based Quota Cancelled

