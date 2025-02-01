The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and response sheet for UGC NET December 2024 on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exam, held for 85 subjects in CBT mode across multiple cities, took place on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025. Candidates can raise objections from January 31 (6 PM) to February 3 (6 PM) by paying a non-refundable fee of INR 200 per question via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. The NTA clarified that objections will only be accepted online with the required fee. The final answer key will be released after reviewing the challenges. Check direct link to challenge the UGC NET answer key 2024 here. UGC NET Admit Card 2024: NTA Exam Hall Tickets for January 6, 7 and 8 Available at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Check Steps To Download.

UGC NET Answer Key 2024

NTA UGC NET Exam December 2024 Official Answer Key Released#SarkariResult #UGCNET Click to Download : https://t.co/AIjPARaJ2G pic.twitter.com/IgkeUGSd2I — Sarkari Result - SarkariResult.Com (@sarkari_result) January 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)