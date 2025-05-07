In light of the ongoing security situation following Operation Sindoor, all schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch districts will remain closed today. The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu made the announcement to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff in the affected areas. Operation Sindoor, a military strike targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, has led to heightened security concerns in the region. As a precautionary measure, authorities have decided to close educational institutions to avoid any risks to public safety. Pakistan Destroyed Indian Brigade HQ and Bombed Srinagar Airbase? PIB Fact Check Debunks Multiple Fake Claims Spread by Pakistani Accounts After Operation Sindoor.

All Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Today in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch

#OperationSindoor | In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today: Divisional Commissioner Jammu — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

