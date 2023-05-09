National Testing Agency, NTA will be starting the UGC NET 2023 June Session Registrations from tomorrow, May 10, 2023. As per the official announcement made by the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar today, May 9, 2023, the registration process will begin tomorrow on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Submission of Online Application Form will begin from 10 May 2023 and end on 31 May 2023 (upto 05:00 P.M). Dates of Examination from 13 June 2023 to 22 June 2023, said M Jagadesh Kumar. The UGC NET exam is organized twice a year, in June and December. The University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test, UGC NET exam is formally conducted by the National Testing Agency.

UGC NET 2023

Submission of Online Application Form will begin from 10 May 2023 and end on 31 May 2023 (upto 05:00 PM). Dates of Examination from 13 June 2023 to 22 June 2023: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

