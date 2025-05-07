In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a fake notice claiming that all exams have been cancelled due to a "war situation" began circulating online. The notice, allegedly from the University Grants Commission (UGC), advised students to return home. However, UGC swiftly debunked the claim on May 7 through its official X account, emphasising that no such directive had been issued. The commission warned against spreading misinformation, reminding the public that all official updates are shared via UGC’s website and verified accounts. This misinformation surfaced shortly after India’s military conducted Operation Sindoor, a series of airstrikes against terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). The operation, which targeted groups responsible for the deadly Pahalgam attack, has raised public concern, leading to confusion and rumours. UGC reiterated that spreading fake news is a punishable offence, urging everyone to stay informed through official sources. Pakistan Shot Down IAF Rafael Fighter Jet Near Bahawalpur During India’s Operation Sindoor? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth After Pro-Pakistan X Handles Share Old Photo With Fake Claim.

UGC Denies Fake Notice About Exam Cancellations Amid Tensions

⚠️ FAKE NOTICE ALERT ⚠️ A fabricated public notice is being circulated under the name UGC, claiming that all exams are cancelled due to a war situation and advising students to return home. UGC confirms this notice is fake. There are no such directions from UGC. 🔹 All… pic.twitter.com/JHSlQ3uBUp — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) May 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)