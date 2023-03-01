After Sam Levinson took over shooting of The Idol, there has apparently been utter chaos and it turns out the delay for the series was caused by Sam. According to sources his scripts contain disturbing sexual and physically violent scenes, which even include Lily carrying an egg in her vagina and if she broke or dropped the egg, The Weeknd's character would refuse to "rape" her. Production sources called it "a shitshow". The Idol: Sam Levinson Reshoots The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp and Jennie's Series to Increase Nudity and Disturbing Sexual Content.

