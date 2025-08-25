The Kerala State Lotteries will announce the results of the Bhagyathara BT-17 weekly lottery of today, August 25, shortly. Those who purchased tickets for the Bhagyathara BT-17 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. Lottery players can also view the results and winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Kerala, where the Bhagyathara BT-17 weekly lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 25, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-17 Lottery Live Streaming Below

