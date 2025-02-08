The Kerala State Lottery result of the Karunya KR-692 weekly lottery will be announced today, February 8, from 3 PM onwards. Those who bought lottery tickets for the Karunya KR-692 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. Today's lottery draw of Karunya KR-692 weekly lottery promises to be exciting as lottery players await the announcement of the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025. Besides Karunya KR-692, Kerala State Lotteries also host lotteries such as Win-Win, Nirmal NR, Fifty-Fifty FF, etc. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 8, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart of 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)