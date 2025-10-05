The Kerala State Lotteries will shortly announce the results of the Samrudhi SM-23 weekly lottery of today, October 5. Those taking part in the Samrudhi SM-23 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below to learn the winners' names. Kerala lottery participants can also view the Samrudhi SM-23 lottery results and winning numbers online at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Besides Samrudhi SM-23 lottery, Kerala State Lotteries also hosts a variety of lotteries such as Sthree Sakthi, Bhagyathara, Karunya-Plus and Samrudhi, among others. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Sunday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 5, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Kerala's Suvarna Samrudhi SM-23 Lottery Live Streaming Below

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)