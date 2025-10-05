Kolkata, October 5: The local authorities in West Bengal’s capital city Kolkata, are set to announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result, also known as Kolkata FF Result, today, October 5, 2025. Individuals who have bought tickets for the Kolkata Fatafat lottery can view the Kolkata FF live winning numbers online. The results are also available on official portals like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The lottery is played in a similar format to Satta Matka and features several rounds. The rounds of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is termed as “bazis”, with outcomes declared throughout the day. Scroll down and refer to the live Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 5 given below. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 4, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery has become a popular choice among locals in West Bengal. It attracts thousands of participants who try their luck every day. Enthusiasts regularly track the live result chart for the latest updates, making it one of the most closely followed lotteries in the area. The Kolkata Fatafat Results are declared across eight rounds daily, with each round, known as a “bazi,” held every 90 minutes starting from 10 AM. Each bazi gives players an opportunity to check their numbers and find out if they’ve won. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 5, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The participants can check and review the full Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on the official websites to try their luck for the day. The structured schedule allows players to know the exact time and where the results are published. This ensures timely updates to the readers, helping them to never miss live updates. Even though you’re a first-time player or a frequent participant, use these online result links is essential to stay updated with the latest results.

