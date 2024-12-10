The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery result of today, December 10, at 8 PM. Lottery players who are taking part in today's Nagaland State Lottery sambad of Dear Goose Tuesday can stay tuned to witness the live streaming and know the winners' names here. An offline paper lottery, the first prize for the winner of today's Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. While the seller who sold the 1st prize ticket will receive INR five lakh. Watch the live draw of the Nagaland State Lotteries as the result of the Dear Goose Tuesday lottery is announced from Kohima in Nagaland. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 10, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Nagaland State Lottery of Dear Goose Tuesday Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)