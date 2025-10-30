Today, on Thursday, October 30, the results of the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Sandpiper Thursday Weekly Lottery will be announced at 8 pm. The prize winners are advised to return their winning tickets, along with the necessary forms for claims and the original prize winning ticket duly signed by the prize winner, within 30 days of the draw date in order to receive payment within 60 days of the draw date. Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned to witness the live streaming and discover the fortunate individuals who emerge as winners.

Dear Lottery Live Streaming

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)