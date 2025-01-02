The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery of today, January 2, will be declared at 6 PM. Announced from Gangtok, the first prize for the winner of the Sikkim State Lottery of Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery is INR one crore. Lotteries such as Dear Dancer Thursday, Dear Cupid, Dear Comet, etc, are very popular in Sikkim. Participants who bought tickets for the Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery can tune in to watch the live streaming of Sikkim State lottery results here as winners' names are announced. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 2, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Weekly Lottery Result Here

