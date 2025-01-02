Kolkata, January 02: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of January 2, 2025, is being announced. A highly popular lottery in Kolkata, this fast-paced game, also known as Kolkata FF Lottery, provides participants with eight rounds, or “bazi” to try their luck and win prizes. Played daily, the Kolkata FF Lottery is similar to the Satta Matka style, where players select numbers and place bets. The Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart is updated every 90 minutes, starting with the first round around 10 AM and continuing throughout the day at regular intervals.

For players eagerly awaiting today’s results, the Kolkata FF Result offers a chance to check their chosen numbers and claim winnings. The game continues to attract thousands of participants in West Bengal’s capital due to its simplicity and quick outcomes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 1, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Players can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on official websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Stay updated with the Kolkata FF Result Chart for all the latest winning numbers for January 2, 2025. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 02, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 290 - - - 1 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

While the game offers an exciting opportunity for entertainment and potential winnings, players are advised to understand the game’s mechanics and adopt strategies to improve their chances.

However, caution is advised due to the financial risks involved. Participants should be mindful of legalities related to gambling in their respective regions and play responsibly to avoid any potential pitfalls.

