The Great Indian Kitchen's director Jeo Baby shared Supreme Court Justice Chandrachud's video online where he is seen praising the film. In the video, he can be seen saying, “The film charted out the compounding indignities that the bride faced in unpaid and thankless labor that was exerted in domestic chores and cooking."

"The denial of her ambitions to work a job of her choice, and finally, the harsh isolation and associated untouchability when menstruating. “The movie poignantly engaged with the news of the Supreme Court judgment and juxtaposed it with the livid reality of this woman who was not asserting," he added.

Check The Video Below:

