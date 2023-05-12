Alcohol will not be available for sale in liquor stores, pubs & bars on May 13, 2023, in Karnataka. The dry day is being observed due to the Karnataka elections result day. The commissioner of police has issued the prohibition order to ensure a peaceful and fair election process. The Karnataka State Election results will be announced on May 13. On May 10, Karnataka recorded close to 70% voter turnout during Legislative Assembly Elections. Watch Predictions for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.

Here Are More Deets On Dry Day in Karnataka:

