With the conclusion of the polls, all eyes are on the Karnataka election Exit Poll results today. NDTV will be live streaming the counting of votes from 6:30 PM. It is important to note that the Exit polls will be released today whereas the poll results will be declared on May 13. Watch live streaming of NDTV’s Karnataka assembly election exit poll results 2023 below. India TV-CNX Opinion Poll of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress May Emerge As Single Largest Party in Poll-Bound State, but Not Get Majority.

Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Streaming:

