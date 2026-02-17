In January 2026, a viral video showed hundreds of women queuing from 4 am outside the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation showroom in Bengaluru to purchase authentic Mysore silk sarees priced between INR 23,000 and INR 2.5 lakh. The widely shared footage showed long lines of eager buyers seated on stools, highlighting strong demand for GI-tagged pure silk amid fears of counterfeits. To manage the rush, KSIC introduced a token system limiting purchases to one saree per person, as production depends on skilled artisans and limited supply. The incident underscores the enduring cultural value of Mysore silk, a heritage textile from Karnataka, with shortages expected to continue through the year. ‘Golgappe Wale Pani Me Nikla Chuha’: Viral Video Allegedly Shows Street Vendor Removing Live Rat From Pani Puri Water Served to Customers.

Viral Video of Bengaluru Shoppers Queue From 4 Am for Mysore Silk Sarees Rush

One saree costs ₹2.5 lakhs... Huge queue in Mysore A massive queue formed as early as 4 AM at the KSIC showroom in Bengaluru for Mysore silk sarees. Even though a single saree costs between ₹23,000 and ₹2.5 lakhs, people are flocking to buy the authentic pure silk. Fearing… pic.twitter.com/ihqxOI0bzL — endla janardhan (@endlajanardhana) January 21, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

