In an unfortunate incident in Kerala, a tribal couple was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kannur. The news was confirmed by the PRO Kerala government. The incident occurred today, February 23, at Aralam farm in Kannur. The deceased are 13th block natives Velli and his wife, Leela. Young Man Killed in Wild Elephant Attack in Kerala's Wayanad.

Couple Killed in Elephant Attack in Kerala

