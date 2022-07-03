On Sunday, 3rd July, 2022, Setting an example of communal harmony in the country, a Muslim family in Bihar has performed last rites of Hindu elder. People told that Mr. Ramdev had come wandering at Armaan's shop 25 years ago. After which Ramdev was hired by Armaan. Since then till now Ramdev Mohd. Lived like a family member at Armaan's place.

