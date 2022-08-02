The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced 15 per cent water cut on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 10 am to 12 midnight in the entire Mumbai city and suburbs due to connection of water mains and replacement of valves. BMC further informed that there will be no water supply in certain areas.

Check Tweet by BMC:

जलवाहिनी छेद जोडणी आणि झडपा बदलणे कामांमुळे गुरुवार, ४ ऑगस्ट २०२२ रोजी सकाळी १० वाजेपासून मध्यरात्री १२ वाजेपर्यंत संपूर्ण मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात १५ टक्के पाणीकपात, तर काही ठराविक परिसरात पाणीपुरवठा होणार नाही. #MyBMCUpdate pic.twitter.com/3OL1HchP1I — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 2, 2022

