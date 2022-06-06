Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday said that two cases of Norovirus was confirmed in Vizhinjam, however, there was no need for concern. "Health Dept has assessed the situation; samples have been collected & tested from the area & preventive actions have been intensified. Condition of the 2 children stable," she said.

