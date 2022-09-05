Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that the 7th Pay Commission for lecturers would be implemented. Mann made the announcement on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. While making the announcement, the Punjab CM said that guest faculty could be employed and they would also get enhanced pay. As per reports, the new payscales under the 7th Pay Commission will come into effect from October 1. The decision by Bhagwant Mann comes after the state cabinet recommended the regularisation of all employees who have completed 10 years of service on a contractual basis.

