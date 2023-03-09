In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a car allegedly caught fire in the Chhattarpur area. As per reports, the incident took place earlier in the day when the car got engulfed in a blaze all of a sudden. After the incident came to light, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualty was reported in the incident. Nashik: Car Heading Towards Saptashrungi Temple Catches Fire, Video of Vehicle Engulfed in Flames Goes Viral.

Car Catches Fire in Delhi

A car caught fire in Delhi's Chhattarpur area earlier today. The fire was doused and no casualty was reported. pic.twitter.com/6ZHGmB0JJb — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)