Mumbai police have booked a 37-year-old man identified as Ramakant for allegedly smoking inside washroom of Air India London-Mumbai flight. The accused is a US citizen and he is also accused of misbehaving with other passengers on the flight. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Video: Heated Argument Breaks Out Between Air India Staff and Passengers Over Flight Delay At Delhi Airport.

Man Booked For Smoking Inside Flight:

A case has been registered against a 37-year-old man identified as Ramakant, a US citizen, in Sahar Police Station for allegedly smoking in the bathroom and misbehaving with other passengers on Air India London-Mumbai flight on March 11: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

