The Passengers of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight and airline staff got engaged in a heated argument at Delhi airport on Tuesday late at night after the flight was delayed by more than four hours. Reports said that the Delhi-Mumbai flight Al-805 was delayed from its original schedule of 8:00 pm to 10:40 pm first then 11:35 pm then 12:30 am and then finally it took off at 1:48 am from Terminal 3 of the airport in Delhi. Video: Two Families Clash in Indore Mall After Argument Over Children’s Gaming Zone Session.

Argument Between Passengers and Air India Staff:

#WATCH | Passengers of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight & airline staff got into an argument at Delhi's T3 late last night after the flight was delayed by over 4 hrs. Flight took at 1.40am against its original scheduled time of 8.00pm (Video source: AI Del-Mum flight passenger) pic.twitter.com/4hcZ1J6Eys — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

