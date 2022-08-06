A video clip of a horrifying incident from Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media, where girl named Mandeep Kaur can be seen narrating her ordeal before her death. In the video, she said that her sister was married in February 2015 following which she along with her husband went to New York. After shifting there, her husband started to torture her to fulfill his demands of having a son. 'My sister was married in February 2015. Soon, they went to New York & he started torturing her. He wanted a son & wanted Rs 50 lakh in dowry', Kuldeep said. An FIR has been registered at the Najibabad Police Station of Bijnor in UP against the husband & her in-laws as per Reports.

Check ANI's Tweet;

A clip of Mandeep's last video before her death, in which she narrates her ordeal, has also gone viral on social media. An FIR has been registered at the Najibabad Police Station of Bijnor in UP against the husband & her in-laws. — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)