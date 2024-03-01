Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker Gurpreet Singh Gopi was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Tarn Taran on Friday, March 1. The incident occurred at the Goindwal Sahib railway crossing. According to news agency PTI, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Chohla was going to Kapurthala district for a court matter in his car when he was shot dead. Videos on social media showed Singh in a car surrounded by locals and police officials following the incident. Police reached the spot as soon as they received information and launched a probe. Haryana INLD Chief Shot Dead: Nafe Singh Rathee Murdered in Broad Daylight in Bahadurgarh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

AAP Worker Shot Dead in Punjab

Big : पंजाब के तरनतारन में AAP कार्यकर्ता गुरप्रीत सिंह गोपी की गोली मारकर हत्या। रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर वारदात हुई। वे कार में अकेले बैठे थे। pic.twitter.com/eu00HLIopU — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 1, 2024

