The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee was fatally shot by unidentified miscreants in Bahadurgarh area of Jhajjar district on Sunday, February 25. Three security personnel of Rathee were also injured in the incident. The INLD leader was travelling in his vehicle when unidentified assailants, who were in an i20 car, attacked him in broad daylight. A video from the site shows multiple bullet holes on the car with Rathee's lifeless body inside it. According to the news agency ANI, one of the party workers who accompanied Rathee also succumbed to his injuries. Further details in connection with the matter are awaited. Haryana Shocker: Class 10 Student Shot at For Opposing Harassment of Mother and Sister by Goons, Investigation Launched.

Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead:

Police Present at Crime Scene:

#WATCH | Bahadurgarh: Visuals from the spot where an alleged attack on Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee took place. Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain says, "We received information regarding an incident of firing. CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon..." pic.twitter.com/ttDADxuLef — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

