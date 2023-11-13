A speeding car rammed into a group of bystanders in Chennai on Monday, November 13, injuring at least six people. Two people died in the incident. The video of the accident was caught on camera. CCTV visual shows six bystanders, including two sanitation workers, being thrown into the air as the speeding car loses control, crashing into them. The injured were rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where two people succumbed to their injuries. Bengaluru Road Accident Video: Four People Injured After 'Speeding' SUV Hits Three Bikes Near Hulimavu, Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

Accident Caught on Camera in Chennai

